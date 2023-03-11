VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $51.42 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.