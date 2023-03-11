VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.39

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 23602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $4,167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

