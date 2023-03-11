VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.39

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 23602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
