VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CFO opened at $59.93 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

