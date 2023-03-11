VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $24.51 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period.

