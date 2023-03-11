VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

