VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 171.4% in February

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CID opened at $30.74 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

