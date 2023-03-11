VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

