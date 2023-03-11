VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 14th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 2,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.62. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

