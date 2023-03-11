Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

VCTR stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at $59,641,780.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,008,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,589.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 881.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 182,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

