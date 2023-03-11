Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Viasat comprises about 3.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Viasat worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 233,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 756,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,161. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $281,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

