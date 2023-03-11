Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.13

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $25,431.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00334699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00685605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00083437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00543986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,289,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

