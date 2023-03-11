Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. A10 Networks comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 286,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,801 shares of company stock worth $609,437. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

ATEN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

