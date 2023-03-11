Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return accounts for approximately 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 27.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 126.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 452,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return alerts:

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA remained flat at $9.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $11.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.