Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,111 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,879 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.34. 4,097,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,107. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

