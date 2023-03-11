Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $558,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,088. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

