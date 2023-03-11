Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $513,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 3,652,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.