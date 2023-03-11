Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $663,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.73. 7,741,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average is $325.98. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

