Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $428,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

