Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,505,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 10,328,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,641. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

