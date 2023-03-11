Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,621,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $374,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,996. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $223.16 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

