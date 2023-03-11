Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $29.87

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $29.87 or 0.00144942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $6,343.87 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

