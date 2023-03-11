Verge Achieves Market Cap of $43.00 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Verge has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $43.00 million and $732,462.97 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,543.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00354787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00663998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00553766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,762,788 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

