Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $662,340.10 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $662,340.10 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,573.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00336891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00690646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00552294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010081 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,792,550 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

