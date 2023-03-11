Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 65.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 102.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Trading Down 3.9 %

ENS opened at $83.53 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

