Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 514 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 236,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8 %

TSM stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

