Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.33, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.