Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 5.1 %

AMG stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

