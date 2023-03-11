Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

