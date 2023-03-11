Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 918 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 383.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.