Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.