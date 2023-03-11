Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.0 %

MSM stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

