Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.