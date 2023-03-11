Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $120.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

