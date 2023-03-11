Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.