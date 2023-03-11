Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.84

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and traded as low as $54.13. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 2,150,836 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

