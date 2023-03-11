Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.84

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and traded as low as $54.13. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 2,150,836 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
