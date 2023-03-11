Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $354.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.