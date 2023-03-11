Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

