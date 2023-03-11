Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.17

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.17 and traded as low as $76.04. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 1,769,055 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

