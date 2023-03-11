Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.14. Approximately 1,384,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,272,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,758,000 after buying an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after buying an additional 465,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

