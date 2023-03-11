Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.14. Approximately 1,384,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,272,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
