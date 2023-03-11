VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Trading Up 0.2%

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.82. Approximately 563,467 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

