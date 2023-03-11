Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $333.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.93.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,123,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.