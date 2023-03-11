Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.42. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,198 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USNZY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.