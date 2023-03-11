USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.83. Approximately 6,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 20,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMI. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

