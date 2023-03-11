Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $133.80.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,076 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Upstart by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

