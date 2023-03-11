UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.52 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00017167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00340965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009982 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.42906859 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,154,514.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

