Universal (NYSE:UVV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Price Performance

UVV opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. Universal has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.