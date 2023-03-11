United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.59 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $228.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.67 and a 200-day moving average of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total value of $1,746,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.27, for a total transaction of $2,234,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total value of $1,746,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,118,846 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.