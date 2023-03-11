United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 113,929 shares trading hands.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Antimony

In other news, Director Gary C. Evans acquired 238,212 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $107,195.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 647,048 shares in the company, valued at $291,171.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 238,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $107,195.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 647,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835,239 shares in the company, valued at $375,857.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 394,219 shares of company stock worth $177,399. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

