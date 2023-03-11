United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.