United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.
UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
Shares of UNFI opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods
In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
