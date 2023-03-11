Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $948.25

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.25 ($11.40) and traded as high as GBX 964 ($11.59). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 952 ($11.45), with a volume of 265,923 shares.

UTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.83) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.63) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.63) to GBX 1,075 ($12.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unite Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,080 ($12.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 978.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 946.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

